Karen M. Shumway
1945 - 2020
Karen M. Shumway

75, of North Canton passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born March 13, 1945 in Akron, Ohio to the late Ebon and Iona Vaughan. Karen worked for Stark County Women Clinic for many years before her retirement from North Canton Medical Foundation. She enjoyed reading especially the bible, running soaking in the sun, spending time with her grandkids and family gatherings. Karen loved the Lord and going to church at Maranatha Bible Church and Faith Community Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Ebon Gary Vaughan. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Richard; children, Brandi (Dan) Osborn of Canfield, Ohio and Scott (Nikki) Mickley; grandchildren, Samuel, Hailey and Brennah Osborn; Caleb and Joshua Mickley; step children, Terri (Bill) Vancamp and Tracy (Walter) Carlson and a host of step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sisters, Cheryl Schrock and Connie (John) Winkler and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Glen Osborn and Rev. John Wiseman officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Broken Chains Ministry, P.O. Box 502 Akron, Ohio 44309. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
JUL
17
Service
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
