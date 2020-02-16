|
Karen (Miller) Moran
of Louisville, Ohio passed away on February 7, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1942, in Waynesburg, Ohio to the late Henry and Evelyn (Volkert) Miller. She graduated from Sandy Valley High School in 1960, and later from Gerber Beauty School. She then worked as a hairdresser in the Canton area for many years.
Karen is survived by her husband Daniel Moran and two sons, Allen and Damon.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date in the spring. Condolences and special memories can be shared online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020