Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
300 9th, St. NW
North Canton, OH
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
300 9th, St. NW
North Canton, OH
Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Glendale Union Cemetery
105 Glendale St
Cardington, OH
Karen R. Bonnette


1947 - 2019
Karen R. Bonnette Obituary
Karen R.

Bonnette

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th, St. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cara Stultz Costello officiating. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Glendale Union Cemetery, 105 Glendale St. Cardington, OH 43315. Memorial donations can be made to the . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on July 10, 2019
