Karen R.
Bonnette
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th, St. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cara Stultz Costello officiating. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Glendale Union Cemetery, 105 Glendale St. Cardington, OH 43315. Memorial donations can be made to the . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 10, 2019