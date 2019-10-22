|
|
Karen S. Baker
Age 67, of Canton passed away October 18, 2019. She was born March 27, 1952 in Carrollton to the late David "Ted" and Doris Johnson.
Preceded in death by her husband, Roy A. Baker; sister, Kathy Palmer and brother, Leroy Johnson. Survived by her stepson, JR Baker; son, Brian (wife, Natalie) Baker; daughter, Saundra (Dino) Eckard; grandchildren, Christian, Alexa and Jacob Baker and Kara and Wayne Eckard and great-grandchildren, Arielle and Dino.
Friends may call Thursday from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 12 Noon with Reverend Dr. Joseph Stephani officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019