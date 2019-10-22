Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen S. Baker


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen S. Baker Obituary
Karen S. Baker

Age 67, of Canton passed away October 18, 2019. She was born March 27, 1952 in Carrollton to the late David "Ted" and Doris Johnson.

Preceded in death by her husband, Roy A. Baker; sister, Kathy Palmer and brother, Leroy Johnson. Survived by her stepson, JR Baker; son, Brian (wife, Natalie) Baker; daughter, Saundra (Dino) Eckard; grandchildren, Christian, Alexa and Jacob Baker and Kara and Wayne Eckard and great-grandchildren, Arielle and Dino.

Friends may call Thursday from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 12 Noon with Reverend Dr. Joseph Stephani officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now