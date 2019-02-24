|
Karen S Mayle 1956 - 2019
62, of Canton, passed away Friday, February 22nd, at Altercare of Louisville while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Alliance on April 6, 1956, a daughter of the late Harold and Martha (Lelesch) Betts, also preceded in death by three brothers Kenneth Thomas, Daniel Thomas, James Thomas, and special friend Helen Mayle.
Besides her husband Malvin L Mayle, married August 25, 1979, she is survived by her daughter Melanie Mayle, of Parma; brother Bill Thomas, of Canton; sister-in-law Mary Thomas, of Louisville; along with many other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 25th, also in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful Aultman Hospice Nurses who helped care for her. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2019