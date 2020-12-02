1/1
KAREN SUE CIPRO LPN
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KAREN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Sue Cipro, LPN

68, passed away at home, on November 29, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born in Canton on July 23, 1952. Karen was a hard working LPN that touched many lives. She was a dedicated wife and mother, always putting the needs of her family ahead of herself. She was an active and devoted member of Newman Baptist Church.

Karen is survived by her husband, Richard E. Cipro, whom she married on November 10, 1984; children, Jeff (Tori) Cipro and Kristen (Kyle) Janson; grandchildren: McCartney, Mackenzie, McKinley, Savannah, Barrett and Rylie; and her siblings, Sharon Haldeman and Gerald Evans Jr. In addition to her parents, Gerald and Donna (Walker) Evans; she was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Betz.

Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on (Tonight) Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Newman Cemetery, Pastor James Ryder, officiating. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharon Haldeman
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved