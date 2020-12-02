Karen Sue Cipro, LPN68, passed away at home, on November 29, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born in Canton on July 23, 1952. Karen was a hard working LPN that touched many lives. She was a dedicated wife and mother, always putting the needs of her family ahead of herself. She was an active and devoted member of Newman Baptist Church.Karen is survived by her husband, Richard E. Cipro, whom she married on November 10, 1984; children, Jeff (Tori) Cipro and Kristen (Kyle) Janson; grandchildren: McCartney, Mackenzie, McKinley, Savannah, Barrett and Rylie; and her siblings, Sharon Haldeman and Gerald Evans Jr. In addition to her parents, Gerald and Donna (Walker) Evans; she was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Betz.Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on (Tonight) Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Newman Cemetery, Pastor James Ryder, officiating. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory330-833-3222