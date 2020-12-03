Karen Sue Cipro, LPNFuneral services will be held in the funeral home on (Today) Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Newman Cemetery, Pastor James Ryder, officiating.Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222