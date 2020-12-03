1/
KAREN SUE CIPRO LPN
Karen Sue Cipro, LPN

Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on (Today) Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Newman Cemetery, Pastor James Ryder, officiating.

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
DEC
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
You will be missed dearly. You've been so tough your whole life, I thought you were going to beat this too. You were my first friend in life. My sister, my rock. I will dearly miss you, till we meet again in heaven. Love you sis, gone to soon, so much left unsaid. Sharon Kay
Sharon Haldeman
Sister
December 1, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Sharon Haldeman
