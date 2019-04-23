|
Karey (Davis) Fellows
She was active in Ira Fellows' life, her surviving son. Working as a Cub Scout den mother, Boy Scout volunteer, drum and guitar lessons 3/week, Mother, acting father, her job, housekeeper, chef, nurse, and bill payer. She passed away April 10, 2019 in Texas, almost 48, after a year long courageous fight against illness.
She will be missed by her survivors: father George Davis (mother, Patricia (Mead) Davis passed away earlier); Sisters Michelle (and Chris) and their son Xavier; Stacey (and Scott) Fraley and their daughters Kaelyn and Elizabeth, and all her friends and relatives.
A memorial service is planned by the family at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019