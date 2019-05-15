|
|
Karl Gene Kidd
Karl Gene Kidd, 69, of Greensboro and Archdale NC, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Hospice Home at High Point, NC. Born October 26, 1949, in Massillon, Ohio, he was a son of Esther Jean Conrad Kidd of Ohio and the late Karl D. Kidd.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughters, Kristine Soper and husband Bill of Stokesdale, NC, and Traci Quate and husband Mark of Summerfield, NC; sister, Cheryl Lash and husband Byron of Ohio; grandchildren, Mary Soper and Michael Soper of Stokesdale, NC; the mother of his children, Vicki Lou Kidd of Greensboro, NC; and companion, Vickie Vereen of Archdale, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made to /light the night, www.lightthenight.org.
Published in The Repository on May 15, 2019