Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Karl M. Grow

Karl M. Grow Obituary
Karl M. Grow

67, years old passed away peacefully December 27. 2019 with his family by his side. Karl was born in Fulton, New York, graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School and Cortland State University. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller. He has lived with his family in Ohio since 1981 and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 25 years.

Karl is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandi (Bailey) and son, Jeff of NYC.; brothers, Kurt (Carol) of Colorado, Kevin (Vicki), and Kristopher (Lori) both of NY.; sisters, Kristin (Jim) DeCare, Karla Hall, Karyn Grow all of NY., and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Merlin and mother Martha Grow.

Karl enjoyed sports, traveling and the outdoors. His travels took him to all 50 states in the US including one of his favorite locations -- The Grand Canyon. His family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and the staff at Rose Lane Nursing Facility for their care. Wife and son also wish to acknowledge the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration for their guidance over these past years.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 pm to 7 pm and on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am with services to follow at 11 am with Pastor Linda Bradley officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration at theaftd.org or mail to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Dr. suite 120, King of Prussia, PA. 19406. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019
