Karl M. Grow
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 pm to 7 pm and on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am with services to follow at 11 am with Pastor Linda Bradley officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration at theaftd.org or mail to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Dr. suite 120, King of Prussia, PA. 19406. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 1, 2020