Karl R. Braller
age 75, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family after an 18 month long battle with glioblastoma. Born Carl Brahler on June 27, 1945 in Canton, Ohio to Norbert and Marie (Kress) Brahler, Karl was one of 10 children that grew up on an 80-acre farm near Harrisburg, attending nearby Sacred Heart of Mary grade school and graduating from Marlington High School. Karl was a veteran of the US Army Reserves, serving from 1965-1971, and spent 37 years with the Hoover Company in North Canton, retiring in 2002. He was a member of IBEW Local 1985 and American Legion Post 44. Karl enjoyed the simple things in life; hard work, spending time with his family, gardening, and a good cup of coffee (or two or three). He always put others first, willing to help out and drop everything at a moment's notice to babysit his grandchildren or care for a friend. With his happy-go-lucky attitude and outgoing personality, he would frequently strike up long conversations with friends and strangers alike, never afraid to share his opinions or let you know how he felt. Karl loved reading to, singing along with, playing games with (unbeatable at Ants in the Pants) and dozing off for a nap with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Karl was preceded in death by his parents and oldest son, Kenneth Brahler. He is survived by son Daniel (Kristen) Brahler, daughter Amanda (Jesse) Brooks, seven grandchildren (McKenna, Kayci, Meygan, Grace, Morgan, Elizabeth and Elaina), five sisters and four brothers.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 20, at 11:00 am, at Holy Family Church in Stow. Memorial donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society at braintumor.org
or the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
. Special thanks to the nurses, aides and staff at Crossroads Hospice.