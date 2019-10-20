|
Karleen M. Henderhan
Age 72, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born June 18, 1947 in Somerville, Mass. to the late Harry and Pauline (DeVault) Porz. Karleen graduated from East Canton High School in 1965 and then the Jane Adams School of Nursing. She was a retired LPN after 33 years of service at Aultman Hospital. Karleen was a devoted and loving wife, mother and Nana.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Roger Henderhan; her daughter, Jessica Henderhan; her son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Jennifer Henderhan; two grandchildren, Amelia and Gracelyn.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Minister Brian Grubbs officiating. Karleen will be laid to rest in Forrest Hill Cemetery, Canton, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
