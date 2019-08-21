|
|
Infant Karliona Sharee Amour Stevens
born sleeping August 12, 2019. Infant Karliona Sharee Amour Stevens passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 but was born sleeping on Monday, August 12, 2019 on her great-great Aunt Barbara Ann's birthday, whom we lost 3 months ago. While on her sick bed she rose up and prayed an awesome prayer for her. It was so amazing.
Although we didn't get to meet you we loved you dearly. You filled our hearts with joy and anticipation and now you are our angel. You will truly be missed.
Preceded in death by her grandfather Rev. Fred Stevens; great uncle, Kevin "Stylit" Stevens; special great-great aunt, Cortie "Sissy" Blair. Karliona leaves to cherish her memories her loving mother Kiona Sharee Stevens; sisters, Alexzandrea Dubose and Amour Stevens; grandparents, Karla (Tony) Armstead, James Sumpter; great grandparents, Donna Stevens and Roosevelt Seeden; aunt, Jammie (Breanna) Sumpter; great uncles, Korey (Val) Stevens and Karsten Stevens; special godmothers, Eve Ramsey and Chrisonta Hunter as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., North Lawn Cemetery, 4927 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. Condolences may be sent to her mother Kiona Stevens, 262 Sheraton Dr. N.W.,
North Canton, Ohio 44720.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019