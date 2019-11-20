Home

J.E. Washington Funeral Services-Canton
1617 3rd St N.E.
Canton, OH 44704
330-454-3901
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hear the Word Ministry
2130 31st NW
Canton , OH
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hear the Word Ministry
2130 31st NW
Canton , OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hear the Word Ministry
2130 31st NW
Canton , OH
View Map
Karsten D. Stevens

Karsten D. Stevens Obituary
Karsten D. Stevens

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 am at Hear the Word Ministry , 2130 31st NW in Canton for Mr. Karsten D. Stevens. Mr. Stevens affectionately known to his family and friends as "Smoke" was born April 16, 1973 to Donna and the Late Rev. Fred Stevens Sr. Mr. Stevens departed this life November 13, 2019 unexpectedly in Canton, Ohio. Calling hours will be held Friday from 6-8 pm and on Saturday from 10-11 am at the church. The family will receive friends at 1310 Maryland Ave SW Canton. Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E.Washington Funeral Services Inc

J.E.Washington,

(330)454-3901
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019
