Karsten D. Stevens
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 am at Hear the Word Ministry , 2130 31st NW in Canton for Mr. Karsten D. Stevens. Mr. Stevens affectionately known to his family and friends as "Smoke" was born April 16, 1973 to Donna and the Late Rev. Fred Stevens Sr. Mr. Stevens departed this life November 13, 2019 unexpectedly in Canton, Ohio. Calling hours will be held Friday from 6-8 pm and on Saturday from 10-11 am at the church. The family will receive friends at 1310 Maryland Ave SW Canton. Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E.Washington Funeral Services Inc
J.E.Washington,
(330)454-3901
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019