Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kasondra Castro-Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kasondra B. Castro-Green


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kasondra B. Castro-Green Obituary
Kasondra B. Casto-Green

29, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was born March 20, 1990 in Canton, Ohio. Kasondra loved life, she was big hearted and very simple. She loved going camping and spending time with her family. Kasondra was a long time cook at Waffle House.

Kasondra is survived by her children, Alexander, Jaylon, Jazmyne; father, Bobby (Colleen) Casto; mother, Sherri Casto (Mark) and longtime companion, Lamar Johnson.

In honoring her wishes she will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kasondra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now