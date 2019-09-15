|
Kasondra B. Casto-Green
29, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was born March 20, 1990 in Canton, Ohio. Kasondra loved life, she was big hearted and very simple. She loved going camping and spending time with her family. Kasondra was a long time cook at Waffle House.
Kasondra is survived by her children, Alexander, Jaylon, Jazmyne; father, Bobby (Colleen) Casto; mother, Sherri Casto (Mark) and longtime companion, Lamar Johnson.
In honoring her wishes she will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019