Katharine A. Osborne
passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 102. She was born October 19, 1916 in Jewett, Ohio to Thomas and Augusta Osborne. She recalled her family's purchase of their first automobile, their navigation of the Great
Depression and witnessed the transition from radio to television to the digital age. She attended school all 12 years in Jewett and went on to graduate from Kent State University in 1940 with a major in Primary Education. With her degree, Kay established a legacy of dedication to and compassion for children. She taught first grade students for 41 years; one year in Deerfield immediately after college and for the next 40 years in the Plain Local Schools. Kay taught in Middlebranch School from 1941 to 1957, and Plain Center Elementary from 1957 until her retirement in 1981. During her summers, Kay used her skills and love of children by volunteering with the Florence Harkness Summer Nursery Camp and after retiring, Kay volunteered for many years at St. Luke's Home.
Kay was a Martha Holding Jennings scholar in 1966/67 and was named Teacher of the Year in 1974. In 2003, she was inducted into the Plain Local Schools Alumni Association Hall of Distinction. The meaningful impact of her love and dedication to children and families is evident as so many of her former first grade students, many now retired themselves, have continued to visit with and write her fondly. Kay's love of travel took her to many destinations, including most of Europe, Israel, Palestine, Egypt (where she rode a camel), Britain and Hawaii. Her love of friends and fellowship kept her involved with many groups and activities locally, including; Trirosis, Book Club, Agenda Club, Canton College Club and SCRTA. A long time and active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, she enjoyed attending and teaching Sunday school for many years.
Kay was preceded in death by both parents, her brother Newell Yost Osborne and her niece, Nancy (Osborne) Fox. She is survived and fondly remembered by great-nephew Michael Fox, great-niece Amy (and husband Wayne) Denny, one great-great nephew, five great-great nieces and one great-great-great nephew.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with time allotted for family and friends to share fond remembrances. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the warm and compassionate care provided by the entire staff of Bethany Nursing Home and Aultman Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you read a book to a child or donate to your local elementary or Sunday school. The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
