KATHARINE A. OSBORNE Obituary
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with time allotted for family and friends to share fond remembrances. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the warm and compassionate care provided by the entire staff of Bethany Nursing Home and Aultman Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you read a book to a child or donate to your local elementary or Sunday school. The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019
