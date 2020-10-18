Kathe Gisela Froebel
Passed away on October 16, 2020. She was born September 21, 1939 in Sonneberg, Germany. She immigrated to the United States in 1959 and became a proud U.S. Citizen in 1995. She was married for 59 years to her surviving and loving husband, Roland K. Froebel.
Kathe is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Rosa Schlegelmilch and her brother, Konrad Schlegelmilch. She is survived by her sister, Karin Geuenich (residing in Germany); her daughters, Annette Keener (Jeff Keener) and Christine Pierro (Don Pierro); her son, Marc Froebel (Nicole Ray); Grandchildren: Brian Keener, Olivia Keener, Kaylyn Froebel, Hannah Fecht, Emilee Fecht, Alyssa Pierro and Emily Pierro.
Kathe's passions included lifelong fitness and leading her walking group through miles of North Canton City neighborhoods and beyond. She served as the Director of Senior Services for the City of North Canton for over 10 years. Her family would like to thank the loving nurses, care givers and aides at the Sanctuary Grande Memory Care Facility for the wonderful care they provided - Kathe's home, away from home, for the past two years. They would also like to thank Absolute Hospice for their gentle and compassionate care. The family's gratitude extends to her wonderful friends who looked after Kathe's loved ones during these challenging final years.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, travel restrictions and health concerns, a memorial service will not be held at this time. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association
in Kathe's name:
(https://www.alz.org/centralnewyork/donate/tribute_gifts
) The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721