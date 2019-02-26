The Repository Obituaries
|
Katherine E. Dutton 1917-2019

Age 101 of Massillon, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 25, 2019. She was born in Massillon on June 15, 1917; a daughter to the late Peter and Katherine Karrenbauer. She was a graduate of Washington High School class of 1936. Katherine married her high school sweetheart, Howard Dutton. They owned Tremont TV for 50 years. For many years, they spent the winters in Fort Myers, Fla. She loved going to Lake Buckhorn where she enjoyed swimming and being by the water. Katherine was an avid card player and enjoyed playing with her poker group. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Howard; and her son, Jim Dutton. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Costello; daughter-in-law, Mary Dutton; grandchildren, Jill (Mark) Paulus, Connie (Dave) Spuhler, Tom Dutton, Carol Costello, Mary Costello, Tricia Costello, Kay (David) Dalton, Ann (Ed) Fritz, David (Merrie) Costello, Sue (Guy) O'Gara; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday February 27, 2019, in the St. Barbara Catholic Church of Massillon, with Fr. Cline officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10:30-11 also in the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Brookfield Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019
