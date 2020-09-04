Katherine "Dolly" Greel "Together Again"Age 83, of Canton, OH, born in Winchester, MA passed away on Sept. 1, 2020 after an extended illness.She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; mother and father, Caterina and Rosario Gangi; and sister, Joanne Guiffre. Katherine is survived by her children: Dottie Wallick, Diane Courtney, Dolly (Rex) Hamilton, David (Linda) Greel, Daniel (Venice) Greel, Dawn Marion; brother, Paul (Betty) Gangi; Sister MaryAnne (Bill) Fratus; 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. She retired from Timken Mercy Hospital and was a Parishoner of St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church. She was an angel on earth and now an angel in heaven. She will be missed by all who knew her.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday (tomorrow) Sept. 5, 2020 at St. Anthony/All Saints Church officiated by Father Tom Bishop with burial immediately following at North Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Saturday at Schneeberger Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 10:30 am before the mass at the church. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at:Schneeberger 330-456-8237