Katherine "Dolly" Greel "Together Again"
Age 83, of Canton, OH, born in Winchester, MA passed away on Sept. 1, 2020 after an extended illness.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; mother and father, Caterina and Rosario Gangi; and sister, Joanne Guiffre. Katherine is survived by her children: Dottie Wallick, Diane Courtney, Dolly (Rex) Hamilton, David (Linda) Greel, Daniel (Venice) Greel, Dawn Marion; brother, Paul (Betty) Gangi; Sister MaryAnne (Bill) Fratus; 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. She retired from Timken Mercy Hospital and was a Parishoner of St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church. She was an angel on earth and now an angel in heaven. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday (tomorrow) Sept. 5, 2020 at St. Anthony/All Saints Church officiated by Father Tom Bishop with burial immediately following at North Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Saturday at Schneeberger Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 10:30 am before the mass at the church. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
