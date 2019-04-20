Home

Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Mapleton Cemetery
Katherine I. "Kate" Mottice


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katherine I. "Kate" Mottice Obituary
Katherine I. "Kate" Mottice

1930-2019

Age 88, of East Canton, passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019. She was born May 25, 1930 in Canton to the late Donald and Mildred (Engle) Snyder. Kate was a member of Indian Run Christian Church and attended Beech Mennonite Church where she was active with the women's sewing group. She formerly served on the Osnaburg Local School Board and worked as presiding judge for the Stark Board of Elections for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin F. Mottice; daughter-in-law, Martha Mottice; son-in-law, Jack Duell; two brothers, Gerald and Richard Snyder; one sister, Olive Fallot. Kate is survived by three children, Fred (S. Diane) Mottice, Sandra (Skip) Norman and Cheryl Duell; four grandchildren, Brandon (Julie) Mottice, Matthew (Melonie) Mottice, Jarrod Mottice and April Duell; six great-grandchildren, Emma, Owen, Ella, Madelyn, Elizabeth and CJ; one sister, Geraldine Ridgeway.

A graveside service will be Monday April 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Mapleton Cemetery with Matt Reed officiating. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2019
