Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
Katherine Keysor Obituary
Katherine Keysor

48, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born on June 30, 1971 in Hartville, Ohio. On Valentine's Day 2005, she married Mike Keysor, who survives her in Lima.

She was not only a loving wife, but was a loving mother to her three children: Avery, Champ, and Ryan. Other survivors include her brother Brian Wittek, mother-in-law Connie Miller, brother-in-law Rex Allen Keysor, sisters-in-law Tracy Keysor and Suzy Osborne, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both her mother and father, Allan and Susan Helene (Metzger) Wittek.

Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH, where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede, 419o-229-2300
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020
