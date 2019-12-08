Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
5001 Everhard Rd NW.
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-2051
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE MINTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE KITTY MINTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHERINE KITTY MINTER Obituary
Katherine (Kitty) Minter

Katherine (Kitty) Minter, born February 3, 1927 in Toronto, ON., passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, VA, on November 25, 2019. Kitty was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Jeanie Bruce; and her brother, Bill Bruce; as well as her husband, John.

She is survived by her son, Bruce and his wife, Jeanne of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jonathan Minter and his wife, Michelle of Wilson, NC., and Michele Peters and her husband, Brian of Powell, OH; as well as six great grand children: Aidan, Isaac, Elena and Antwon Minter and Jack and Luke Peters. She also leaves behind a nearly life long friend, Lavern Burns, who referred to Kitty as her second mom. There wasn't anything Lavern wouldn't do for mom. Kitty retired from the Hoover Co. with over 40 years of dedicated service.

A private service was held at Sunset Hills Burial Park on November 30, 2019.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -