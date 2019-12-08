|
Katherine (Kitty) Minter
Katherine (Kitty) Minter, born February 3, 1927 in Toronto, ON., passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, VA, on November 25, 2019. Kitty was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Jeanie Bruce; and her brother, Bill Bruce; as well as her husband, John.
She is survived by her son, Bruce and his wife, Jeanne of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jonathan Minter and his wife, Michelle of Wilson, NC., and Michele Peters and her husband, Brian of Powell, OH; as well as six great grand children: Aidan, Isaac, Elena and Antwon Minter and Jack and Luke Peters. She also leaves behind a nearly life long friend, Lavern Burns, who referred to Kitty as her second mom. There wasn't anything Lavern wouldn't do for mom. Kitty retired from the Hoover Co. with over 40 years of dedicated service.
A private service was held at Sunset Hills Burial Park on November 30, 2019.
