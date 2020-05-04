Katherine M. Izer
Age 79, of East Sparta, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born July 16,1940 in Marshallville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Herman and Dolores (Zimmerman) Miller, and had been an East Sparta resident over forty years. Katherine was a 1958 graduate of Smithville High School and a 1962 graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Minor in Home Economics. Katherine was retired from Sandy Valley Local Schools where she taught Home Economics at the high school and Science at the junior high. She was a member of East Sparta United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Izer in 1980 and a brother, David Miller. Katherine is survived by her husband, Larry E. "Luke" Izer, with whom she would have celebrated their 56th Wedding Anniversary on August 2nd; her daughter, Kim Izer; one sister, Dene (Richard) Alden; and nieces and nephews.
Due to health concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, and will be on the funeral home web site and announced in The Repository. Interment will be in Ragersville Cemetery. Contributions in Katherine's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org/donate/donate-to-stjude.html. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on May 4, 2020.