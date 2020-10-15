1/1
Katherine Nadine (Thompson) Baughman
1924 - 2020
Katherine Nadine (Thompson) Baughman

age 96 of Malvern, passed away at Centerville Assisted Living on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Katherine was born in Malvern, Ohio on March 28, 1924 to James and Goldie (Decker) Gamber. Katherine worked as a machine operator at GBS. She was a very caring and spiritual person. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Malvern for over 90 years. She was also a farmer's wife for many years and she enjoyed gardening and canning. She lived her life for her family and grandchildren.

Katherine is survived by a son, Thomas (Karen) Thompson of Malvern; a son-in-law, Richard Bagent of Malvern; grandchildren, James (Dechelle) Thompson, Colleen (Aman) Bhatia, Amy (Brian) Harr, Benjamin (Brandy) Thompson, and Michelle (Chris) Hodge; 15 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Florence Miller of Malvern, Bernice Kibler of North Canton, and Martha (Ronald) Molnar of Waynesburg. In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas (Bill) Thompson; by her second husband, Arthur Baughman; her daughter, Linda Kay Bagent; three sisters, Grace Reed, Irene Yockey, and Shirley Walsh; and a brother, Joseph Richard Gamber.

Funeral service will be held at First Christian Church of Malvern, 4046 Coral Road, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Mr. Mark Black of First Christian Church of Malvern officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Christian Church of Malvern. All of the current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to the Health Department guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown OH 44685. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441

Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bartley Funeral Home
