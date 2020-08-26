Katherine T. West
age 52, of Massillon, passed away Thur., Aug. 20, 2020. She was born Oct. 16, 1967, a daughter of the late Bill and Lucille (Nardo) Moneypenny. Katherine was a 1986 graduate of Sandy Valley High School.
Survived by her husband, Kelly West; two daughters, Caitlin Moneypenny and Cayli West; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Melodye Moneypenny; two grandsons, Aiden and Ashton Crissey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday at 11 am in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Katherine's name may be made to the family to help defray expenses. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330)866-9425