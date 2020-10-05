Katherine Vaitsisage 97, of Canton, passed away Saturday afternoon at her home surrounded by her loving family. Katherine was born in Canton on June 23, 1923 to the late George and Irene (Nicolithou) Vaitsis. She was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School. A retired employee the former First National Bank and Central Trust Banks, where she worked as a Secretary for 25 years. Katherine was a member St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, the church choir, Senior Citizens of the church, and the Philopothos Society.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nicholet Vaitsis. Katherine is survived by her brother, Anthony "Tony" Vaitsis of Canton; sisters, Nickie Simitacolos of Florida, and Mary Hadjian of Canton; and numerous nieces and and a nephew.Family and friends will be received at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin in the church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Nick V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.Rossi, (330) 492-5830