Kathleen A. Conley
Kathleen A. Conley

Age 76, died July 16, 2020. Survived by all who were blessed to know and love her. Proceeded by those whom helped mold her into the extraordinary women she was. Wife to one, mother to many, a light to all that will never dim.

We have only good memories of our mother (bad ones simply don't exist - there are none). These memories are strengthened by her ever-present spirit that emits throughout her garden, home, and our souls which she lovingly touched each and every day of the 76 years God granted. She truly put her heart into everything she did, and loved being involved in local clubs and community organizations including: Master Gardeners, Herb Society, various women's boards, and within Saint Mark's Episcopal Church. A gifted artist, who's paintings have a timelessness to them (we wish you hadn't stopped!) She had a passion for gardening and did so with seeming effortlessness. Her exquisite taste and keen eye for design made for an inviting home, in which she welcomed everyone with an unfailing warmth. Every so often she got the urge to be a business woman. Having taught children's etiquette, held a real estate license, and created

these "arty" baskets with hardened bows and ribbons that she sold at Christkindlmarket. In the end, she led a life she could no longer remember - yet her tenderness and affection was forever present in her laughter, smile, and the comforting and reassuring "I love you(s)". For her, our love shall always remain.

In lieu of flowers, adopt a pet or plant flowers. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
