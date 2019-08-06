|
Kathleen A. Maurer "Together Again"
81, passed away on August 1, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1938 the daughter of the late Richard & Maurine Flick. Kathleen retired as a Rural Route Carrier out of Massillon Post Office after 30 years of dedicated service. She was a woman of faith. Kathleen enjoyed playing the organ and piano and loved music.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband Norman Maurer; and brother Jonathan Flick.
Kathleen is survived by her loving family, son David (Cathy) Maurer; daughter Diana (Tom) Marino; grandchildren Tom II, Anthony, Anna, Philip, and Sarah; six great-grandchildren; and brother Richard (Jeanne) Flick.
A private graveside service was held at the convenience of the family. Interment at Rose Hill Memory Garden. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2019