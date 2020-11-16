Kathleen Anna Cox
went home to glory on November 13, 2020 at Mercy Medical Hospital in Canton, OH. She was born February 6, 1950 in Bellaire, Ohio, to Alberta and Randall Hocker. Kathleen was baptized in Jesus name, and received the Holy Ghost at a very young age in the Apostolic Faith. Kathleen graduated from Bellaire High School, and then moved to Canton, Ohio to seek employment. She was employed as a Telephone Operator, and Canton City Schools. In fact, she also is a graduate of Stark State College graduating with a degree in Legal Assisting. Kathleen used to attend Greater Bethel Apostolic Church. She also used to be one of the lead singers. Kathleen loved children, people, and loved the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Randall Hocker, Russell Hocker, and Margaret Ann Hocker. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Verlisa Cox; granddaughter, Mya Cox; siblings: Rev. Frank (Marilyn) Hocker, Alberta Williams, Luvinia Hocker, and Kenneth Hocker; nieces, Toya (Raymond) Jones, and Christine Williams; nephew, Anthony (Charlotte) Williams; special god-daughter, Marilyn Anthony; god-sons, Dr. Randy Wallace, Jr., and Darcell Anthony; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will not be a service. Please remember her as she was. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721