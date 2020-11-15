Kathleen E. Kinsley
Age 72, of Canton, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born July 5, 1948 in Canton, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Elizabeth (Pelger) Farber, and had been a resident of the Magnolia area most of her life. Kathy was a 1966 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. She was retired from Canton Drop Forge after over 40 years service, where she was an Administrative Assistant. Kathy was a member of Shepherd of The Valley Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband, Gregory R. Kinsley, with whom she celebrated their 33rd Wedding Anniversary on June 27th.; two brothers, Tim and Lynn Farber, and William and Julieann Farber; six nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews, to whom she was like a second mother, Tracy (Russell) Wallace, and their children, Chastin, Kirsten (David) Anderson, and Camryn, Shannon Farber, Jonathan (Andrea) Farber and family, Sarah, Connor, and Tyler, Dawn (Jeff) Mays, and their children, Alexis, Annalise, and Nathan, Nicole Farber, and Adam (Kristin) Farber and their children, Zander and Lincoln.
A private family service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Scott Anderson officiating. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Social distancing and facial covering will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Special Olympics
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Special Olympics.
