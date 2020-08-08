Kathleen "Kathy" J. Robertsage 68 of Canton, passed away surrounded by her loving family Monday evening. Kathy was born in Canton on July 3, 1952 to the late Joseph and Lucille (Castello) Bianchi. Kathy attended St. Anthony/All Saints Parish, and was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School. She was employed by Amherst Elementary School as a the school secretary for 25 years, retiring in 2016.She is survived by her loving husband, Chris, with whom she would have celebrated 46 years of marriage with in October of this year; two daughters, Michelle (Gary) Dufort and Christina (James) Miller. Also survived by three sisters: Darlene Bianchi, Sherry Franzone, and Stephanie (Dan) Finn; grandchildren: Payten and Parker Dufort, and Madalyn and Tyler Burkholder; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish at 11 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aultman Hospice and Palliative Care.Rossi (330)492-5830