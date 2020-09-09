1/1
Kathleen (Lhota) Kennedy
1926 - 2020
Kathleen (Lhota) Kennedy

"Together Again"

age 93, passed away September 6, 2020. Kathleen was born to Frank and Bertha (Mohn) Lhota on September 13, 1926 in Canton. She was a 1944 graduate of Saint John High School and graduated from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. She continued working at Mercy Hospital until 1957. Kathleen had been a resident of Saint Joseph Senior Living since August 2014. She was also a member of Mercy Alumni, Saint Joan of Arc Altar and Rosary and Mayfield Senior Center.

Preceded in death by her husband Leonard in 2004, son John in 2017, her parents, brothers George and James, sister Dorothy, sister-in-law Kathryn Lhota and brothers-in-law, Robert E. Lane Jr. and John Lescallett Jr. Survived by a son Joseph (Linda Sherer) Kennedy, sister Frances Lescallett and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet on Friday at 10 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial with Father G. David Weikart as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stark County DD, Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church or Saint Joseph Senior Living. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
