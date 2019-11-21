The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Rugg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen L. Rummins Rugg


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen L. Rummins Rugg Obituary
Kathleen L. Rummins Rugg

Age 98, of Newark, Ohio, passed away peacefully November 18, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital Hospice. Kathleen was born in Massillon, Ohio, on August 1, 1921, to George and Ruth (Burkart) Custer. She graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1939. She was employed as a secretary at Nickles Bakery, Superior Meats and North American Rockwell during her lifetime. She spent many years volunteering at Hospice of Central Ohio in Newark and the Veteran's Hospital in Riviera Beach, Fla. Crocheting, counted-cross stitch, crafts and bingo kept her busy in her later years. Kathleen was a member of Red Hatters, the Seasiders Club in Singer Island, Florida, Business and Professional Women's Organization and the Altrusa Club.

Kathleen is survived by son, Timothy W. (Dianne) Rummins; daughter, Joy A. Metzger; son, Philip J. (Cindy) Krebs, Jr.; daughter, Judith E. (Joseph) Mack; along with grandchildren; great grandchildren, a great, great grandchild; other loved ones and friends. She is predeceased by husbands, Wayne J. Rummins (1949) and Sylvester V. Rugg (2006) and siblings, George Custer, Jr., and Helen Humston.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Central Ohio at 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH, 43055. Arrangements will be handled by Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Road NE, Massillon, OH, 44646. A private family service will be held on Friday 22, 2019, burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Download Now