|
|
Kathleen L. Rummins Rugg
Age 98, of Newark, Ohio, passed away peacefully November 18, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital Hospice. Kathleen was born in Massillon, Ohio, on August 1, 1921, to George and Ruth (Burkart) Custer. She graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1939. She was employed as a secretary at Nickles Bakery, Superior Meats and North American Rockwell during her lifetime. She spent many years volunteering at Hospice of Central Ohio in Newark and the Veteran's Hospital in Riviera Beach, Fla. Crocheting, counted-cross stitch, crafts and bingo kept her busy in her later years. Kathleen was a member of Red Hatters, the Seasiders Club in Singer Island, Florida, Business and Professional Women's Organization and the Altrusa Club.
Kathleen is survived by son, Timothy W. (Dianne) Rummins; daughter, Joy A. Metzger; son, Philip J. (Cindy) Krebs, Jr.; daughter, Judith E. (Joseph) Mack; along with grandchildren; great grandchildren, a great, great grandchild; other loved ones and friends. She is predeceased by husbands, Wayne J. Rummins (1949) and Sylvester V. Rugg (2006) and siblings, George Custer, Jr., and Helen Humston.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Central Ohio at 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH, 43055. Arrangements will be handled by Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Road NE, Massillon, OH, 44646. A private family service will be held on Friday 22, 2019, burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2019