Kathleen M. Radel



"Together Again"



Age 73, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Akron General Medical Center after a brief period of declining health. She was born August 23, 1947 in Cleveland, had lived in Massillon most of her life. She was daughter of the late Lyman and Mary Rita (Burns) Matthews. She graduated from Magnificat High School in Rocky River, Ohio. She received her BSN degree from Mount Saint Joseph in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kathleen was a caring Nurse at Lakewood hospital and at Massillon Community Hospital. She was also a very active board member on The Stark County Lupus Foundation and participated in many fundraisers to bring awareness to the disease. Kathleen was a devoted Catholic and was very active in her faith. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She also belonged to a Bible study club and a Renewal club. She also was an active volunteer within the church and community. She loved her family and loved being in her grandchildren's' lives. She also found enjoyment in traveling, quilting, knitting, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends. She would do anything to help someone out and her Faith was truly unwavering.



She is survived by her son, Edward L. (Emily) Radel, III; daughters: Lorene Radel, Katie (Adam) Davenport, and Christine (Keith) Caldwell; sister, Barbara (Steve) Foerstner; grandchildren, Alex and Emma :Radel, Landen and Ethan Davenport, and Cameron and Zaiden Caldwell; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the Love of her life, her husband of 49 years, Edward L. Radel, Jr.; and her brother, Timothy Matthews.



A memorial mass for both Kathleen and Edward Radel, Jr., together will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Unfortunately, due to the rise in Covid cases and for everyone's safety, we will NOT be having calling hours. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED. Private family burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lupus Foundation of Ohio.



Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store