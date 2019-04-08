|
Kathleen M. (Kotema) Schreck
age 50 of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A life resident of Canton, she was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Kathleen was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and an avid camper. She was employed with Engines Parts Warehouse for the past 18 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Kotema; and brother, John Kotema.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 18 years, Joseph Schreck; daughter, Megan; mother, Dorothy (Berring) Kotema; brothers, Mick and Jim Kotema; and sister, Kelly Burnett.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home, with memorial services to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2019