Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN SCHRECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN M. (KOTEMA) SCHRECK


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KATHLEEN M. (KOTEMA) SCHRECK Obituary
Kathleen M. (Kotema) Schreck

age 50 of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A life resident of Canton, she was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Kathleen was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and an avid camper. She was employed with Engines Parts Warehouse for the past 18 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Kotema; and brother, John Kotema.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 18 years, Joseph Schreck; daughter, Megan; mother, Dorothy (Berring) Kotema; brothers, Mick and Jim Kotema; and sister, Kelly Burnett.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home, with memorial services to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now