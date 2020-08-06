Kathleen Marie (O'Connor) Brauchlerpassed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. She was born Oct. 25, 1929 to Leo J. O'Connor and May Quilligan O'Connor in Canton, Ohio and lived her entire life in this community. Kathleen attended St. John's Grade School and Mount Marie Academy before moving to South Bend, Ind., to attend St. Mary's College. Kathleen graduated from St. Mary's in 1951 with a major in education. After college, she returned home to teach junior high school history in Richfield, Ohio. Kathleen married William Frederick Brauchler, Jr. in 1953 and cherished their happy marriage for 50 years. She was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Canton, the Basilica of John the Baptist Catholic Church in Canton, and St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She was a member of the Walsh Women's Committee, the Timken Mercy Service League which she was a past president, Brookside Country Club, Lago Mar in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., the Sans Souci Garden Club which she was a past president, and several Bridge Clubs. Her love of the University of Notre Dame was a trademark characteristic of Kathleen, as she spent decades cheering for the Fighting Irish.Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William F. Brauchler; her sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Harold Von Wyl, Sr.; and her brother, Leo J. "Jim" O'Connor, Jr. She is survived by many nieces in nephews, including Michael and Barbara O'Connor, Jimmy and Christine Von Wyl, Hal and Kathy Von Wyl, Karen O'Connor, L.J. and Val O'Connor, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be missed by many.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. in the Basilica of St. John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John Sheridan, ST-Rector as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stark Community Foundation, Stark County Hunger Task Force, or the University of Notre Dame. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)