Sister Kathleen O'Donnell, H.M.
76, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Canton, Ohio where she was serving as a board certified chaplain. A 1961 graduate of Magnificat High School, Rocky River, Sr. Kathleen entered the HM Congregation from St. Mark Parish, Cleveland. Sr. Kathleen was an educator, pastoral minister, and a board certified chaplain. She also earned certification in sign language so that she could work with that special population in her characteristically generous way. She was the daughter of the late James F. and Mary (McNally) O'Donnell.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane O'Donnell; and brother, Bill O'Donnell; and her sisters in the Humility of Mary Congregation with whom she shared her life for 57 years. She was preceded in death by her brother, Brother James C. O'Donnell, CSC; and her twin sister, Maureen O'Donnell.
Funeral Wednesday, April 10th., at 10:00 a.m. at Villa Maria Chapel, Villa Maria PA. Friends may call at Villa Maria Chapel Tuesday, April 9th., 3:30-7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 10th., 9– 9:45 a.m. Prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9th. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Development Office, P.O. Box 534, Villa Maria PA 16155. See:
www.humilityofmary.org Arrangements by the:
McCauley Funeral Home - Youngstown, (330)743-2841
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019