McCauley & Sons Funeral Home
230 Broadway Ave
Youngstown, OH 44504
(330) 743-2841
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Villa Maria Chapel
Villa Maria, PA
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Villa Maria Chapel
Villa Maria, PA
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Villa Maria Chapel
Villa Maria, PA
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Villa Maria Chapel
Villa Maria, PA
SISTER KATHLEEN O'DONNELL H.M.

SISTER KATHLEEN O'DONNELL H.M. Obituary
Sister Kathleen O'Donnell, H.M.

Funeral Wednesday, April 10th., at 10:00 a.m. at Villa Maria Chapel, Villa Maria PA. Friends may call at Villa Maria Chapel Tuesday, April 9th., 3:30-7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 10th., 9– 9:45 a.m. Prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9th. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Development Office, P.O. Box 534, Villa Maria PA 16155. See:

www.humilityofmary.org Arrangements by the:

McCauley Funeral Home - Youngstown, (330)743-2841
Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2019
