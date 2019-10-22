|
|
Kathleen P. (Carey) Judy
died October 10, 2019, of complications related to pancreatic cancer, the same disease that took the life of her father seventy years ago. A survivor of sexual abuse, Kathy chose to use her ordeal not as an excuse to lock away the world or turn her back on others but as motivation to help those in need. For years she worked in children's protective services, defending children who, like her, had no one in their families capable of dealing with the trials they faced. She went on professionally to work with and advocate for the elderly. Decades ago, she went door-to-door in immigrant communities in Texas to educate them about reproductive health and Planned Parenthood's services. Kathy raised two very challenging boys, turning them into engaged, involved, and loving men, in spite of their best attempts at foiling her efforts. She provided years of care for her bed-ridden mother at the end of the latter's life, although Kathy would say it was her mother who always cared for Kathy. Kathy's actions silently articulated a simple philosophy: If you can be kind, you should be kind. With this as her guiding principle, Kathy touched an unknowable number of lives. Like the proverbial skipped stone spreading ripples across the entire lake, her simple kindness spread beyond her physical self well before she shuffled off this mortal coil. She touched so many lives that her presence will long be felt despite her absence.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Simon and Pauline Carey. She is survived by: sons Jason and Jon; daughter-in-law Dani Shirey (Mackenzie); granddaughter Maranda Shrewsberry (Blaine); great-grandson Orion Gill; and innumerable bereaved friends and family.
A memorial service in her honor will be held Sunday, November 24, at 3:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Canton at 2585 Easton St. NE. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation at giraffeconservation.org or the Joyful Heart Foundation at joyfulheartfoundation.org.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019