|
|
Kathleen R. Sweitzer
Age 95, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in Canton on May 21, 1924 to Raymond and Eva Chamberlain.
In addition to her parents Kathleen is preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Chamberlain Jr.; and sisters, Betty Fausnight, Eileen Stroup, and Virginia Petrack. She is remembered by her sons, Gary Sweitzer and Dennis (Sally) Sweitzer; grandson, Eric (Pam) Sweitzer; great grandson, Aaron Sweitzer; sister, Fanny Drake; and many nieces and nephews.
In light of the national health crisis, there will be no services. Those wishing to share a fond memory or send condolences may go online to
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020