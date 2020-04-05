Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Sweitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen R. Sweitzer


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen R. Sweitzer Obituary
Kathleen R. Sweitzer

Age 95, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in Canton on May 21, 1924 to Raymond and Eva Chamberlain.

In addition to her parents Kathleen is preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Chamberlain Jr.; and sisters, Betty Fausnight, Eileen Stroup, and Virginia Petrack. She is remembered by her sons, Gary Sweitzer and Dennis (Sally) Sweitzer; grandson, Eric (Pam) Sweitzer; great grandson, Aaron Sweitzer; sister, Fanny Drake; and many nieces and nephews.

In light of the national health crisis, there will be no services. Those wishing to share a fond memory or send condolences may go online to

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -