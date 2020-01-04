Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Kathleen "Kate" Stein


1944 - 2020
Kathleen "Kate" Stein Obituary
Kathleen "Kate" Stein

age 75, of Canton, passed away in her home on Wednesday evening, January 1, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Canton on February 3, 1944. Kate worked alongside psychologist, Dr. Donald Kinsley, and later enjoyed her time tutoring at Kumon, and working in a variety of artistic media for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Charles "Chuck" Stein; mother, Betty Ann Prentice; and father, Alexander O. Prentice. She is survived by her brother, Alexander "Sandy" Prentice.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Canton Public Library, 185 N Main St, North Canton, OH 44720. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 4, 2020
