Kathleen "Kay" Suzanne Slater Cabot
age 74, of Marysville, formerly of Carrollton, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home. She was office manager for her daughter's law firm, Cabot Roubanes Luke Co., LPA in Marysville. She was a former associate of The Kenan Advantage Group in North Canton and Cabot Holsing Printing Company. She was a graduate of Linesville High School in Linesville, Pennsylvania, and received an associate degree from Stark Technical College. A skilled seamstress, she was known for her strong work ethic, creative abilities and the love of dance. She operated a successful dance studio in Malvern for a number of years. Kay also loved skiing, gardening, cabi clothing and her pet animals. She will be most remembered for her spirit, tenacity and drive. She was born May 26, 1945 in Cleveland to the late Claude Elmer and Ruth Florence Lanman Slater. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Harold "Dee" Cabot, whom she married October 3, 1968; and two sisters, Louise Mae Johnson and Geri Rutherford.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann (Brian) Cabot Roubanes Luke of Marysville; her son, Douglas Claude (Kristy) Cabot of New Zealand; her step-children: Jeff (Liz) Cabot, Stephen Cabot, Jodell Cabot and Wendy (Steve) Foster; her grandchildren: Blake, Katherine, Chloe, James and Benjamin; her step-grandchildren: Chip, Chelsea, Stephanie, Lainey and Logan; her siblings, Patsy Kolesar of Aurora, Ohio, Claudeen Dowell of Texas, Claudette (Russell) Westcott of Ashtabula, Ohio, Nancy Jo Nuckolls of North Carolina and David L. (Carol) Slater of Ashtabula; many nieces, nephews and other relatives; and her beloved pets, Dante, Yum Yum, CoCo and Punky.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth St., Marysville, OH 43040. Interment followed at Oakdale Cemetery in Marysville. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunrise Sanctuary, Inc., a non-profit organization that rescues and cares for farmed and companion animals. Condolences may be expressed to the family at:
Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2019