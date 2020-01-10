The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Warren Obituary
Kathleen Warren

12-1-49 to 1-6-20

Kathleen was born in Akron, Ohio and later lived in Stow and Louisville. She loved going to the Bridge Workshop with all her friends. She was an angel here on earth, who was loved by anyone that was lucky enough to meet her. Kathleen has gone with God, to be with her mommy and daddy.

She leaves behind her sister, Marianne; brother, Anthony and many loving family members and friends. We will miss her beautiful, smiling face for the rest of our lives.

Please join Kathleen's family, as they gather to celebrate her life on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at the Foltz Community Center, 224 N. Wood St., East Canton, OH 44730, (330)488-6500. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
Download Now