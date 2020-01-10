|
|
Kathleen Warren
12-1-49 to 1-6-20
Kathleen was born in Akron, Ohio and later lived in Stow and Louisville. She loved going to the Bridge Workshop with all her friends. She was an angel here on earth, who was loved by anyone that was lucky enough to meet her. Kathleen has gone with God, to be with her mommy and daddy.
She leaves behind her sister, Marianne; brother, Anthony and many loving family members and friends. We will miss her beautiful, smiling face for the rest of our lives.
Please join Kathleen's family, as they gather to celebrate her life on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at the Foltz Community Center, 224 N. Wood St., East Canton, OH 44730, (330)488-6500. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Jan. 10, 2020