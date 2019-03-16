Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Kathryn Thompson
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Kathryn A. Thompson


Age 71, of Malvern, died Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born January 26, 1948 in Dover to Clyde and Clairene (Dawson) Dickerhoof. She was a housewife a graduate of Strasburg High School, and is a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Thompson whom she married November 11, 1966; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Mckown of Waynesburg; two sons, Ray (Sheri) Thompson Jr. of Carrolton and Vince Thompson of Magnolia; three brothers, Ronald (Vicky) Eberly, Paul (Connie) Dickerhoof, Neal (Michelle) Dickerhoof; six grandchildren, Joseph Davis and Raeann Davis, Reed, Alaina, Adrianna, and Sophia Thompson. She is preceded in death by her four brothers, Eugene and Terry Eberly, Clyde and Cloyd Dickerhoof.

Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4-6 at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2019
