Kathryn Ann Smith-Hill "Kaye"
very much loved by Don, Kellie, Ethan, Devyn, Darren, Dillon and very special best life long friend, Judy Smith-Massaro. Kaye graduated from Washington High in 1964 and has many school year friends. She will be missed.
She didn't want the sadness of a grieving service instead just give her a "toast" the next time you're in an Irish Pub. She loved animals so in lieu of cards or flowers, please donate to the Humane Society in her name. In her final earthly destination, her ashes will be scattered in Big Sur, California as promised.
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019