Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Smith-Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Ann "Kaye" Smith-Hill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn Ann "Kaye" Smith-Hill Obituary
Kathryn Ann Smith-Hill "Kaye"

very much loved by Don, Kellie, Ethan, Devyn, Darren, Dillon and very special best life long friend, Judy Smith-Massaro. Kaye graduated from Washington High in 1964 and has many school year friends. She will be missed.

She didn't want the sadness of a grieving service instead just give her a "toast" the next time you're in an Irish Pub. She loved animals so in lieu of cards or flowers, please donate to the Humane Society in her name. In her final earthly destination, her ashes will be scattered in Big Sur, California as promised.
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.