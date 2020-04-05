Home

Kathryn "Kitty" Burgett


1947 - 2020
Kathryn "Kitty" Burgett Obituary
Kathryn "Kitty" Deames Burgett

Age 73 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Canton on January 30, 1947 to the late William and Ethel (Baker) Deames. Kitty was a 1965 graduate of Lehman High School and a 1969 graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor's degree in education. She taught high school English at Elyria High School for over a decade. Later in life, Kitty worked with a family advocacy group based in Canton for more than a decade. After raising her children, she served as the assistant coach of the Canton McKinley High School Speech and Debate team. She was a member of the former Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Canton and current member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, North Canton, where she was an active choir member. She also enjoyed performing in several local theatre groups. She will be remembered for her fierce advocacy for the underprivileged including her role in Guardian Support Services.

In addition to her parents, Kitty is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas, in 1990. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Kyle) Harris of Jeromesville, Ohio; son, Sean Burgett of Cleveland; grandchildren, Scarlett and Grayson; sister, Dotty Hartzell of Bolivar, Ohio; and brother, Billy (Marilyn) Deames of Destin, Fla.

There are currently no services able to be planned and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Kitty's memory to the Canton McKinley Speech and Debate team (2323 17th St NW, Canton, OH 44708) or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (2551 55th St. NE, Canton, OH 44721). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020
