Kathryn (Manos) Kalenterides
10/25/26-8/14/19
"Together Again"
Mom is celebrating a life well lived and the reunion with the love of her life, Timo, and her eldest son John. They are joined together with her parents Paul and Angela Moutisides, sisters, Elizabeth Tarzan and Nancy Manos, brother, Dr. George P. Manos, and a baby grandson. Kathryn is survived by her son, Timothy G. Kalenterides, daughter Paula (George) Harrison, eight grandchildren and three great-grandsons.
"Kouli," as her closest friends called her, was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church where she instilled the importance of the Orthodox religion to her children. She served on the Koraes Ladies Society Board at her beloved church. Her friends also know how graceful she was at all times. Her gracefulness allowed her to become a dance instructor at Arthur Murray's Dance Studio. When Mom and Dad would dance, many in the room would stand by and watch in amazement. She also worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad. Kathy (yes, another name) as her sports friends called her, was an original member of Prestwick Country Club in Green, Ohio. It was there that she was active in the ladies golf & tennis leagues. She also loved swimming, boating, the beach, and going for a 2.2 mile walk! Mom was always a giver, never taker, and always shared her favorite place, her condo in Florida. Her lanai was shared by so many family and friends. THAT was her paradise! YiaYia will be remembered by her favorite saying: Think tall. Think straight. Think thin!
Kathryn requested remembrances to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Calling hours will be held Monday August 19th from 10 -11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church (4705 Fairhaven NW, Canton Ohio 44709). Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Nicholas Halkias officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
