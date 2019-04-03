|
Kathryn Lee 1934-2019
Of Canton, departed this life on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She fought the good fight, finished her course and relocated to a far more glorious place. Throughout her life, she demonstrated unwavering love and faith in God. She was born in Colquitt, Ga. on October 21, 1934, to the late Roscoe Johnson and Ethel Mae Whitfield. Kathryn accepted Jesus Christ in 1957 at First Church of God in Christ, under the leadership of Elder J.L. Finney. She was a Missionary committed to Jesus Christ.
She was a master chef at the former Mayfair Restaurant for approximately 25 years. Kathryn delighted in, and demonstrated her love, kindness and compassion by her generous giving to those less fortunate. For several years, she donated her time to the Salvation Army, helping those in need. She was a faithful prayer warrior, she enjoyed singing and her passion in life was cooking and reading the Bible. She was a dedicated mother who cherished her loved ones and embraced the time she shared with them. She was a member of Life Ministries International Church.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, William T. Lee, Sr.; her two sons, Perry P. Haley and William T. Lee, Jr.; her sister, Grace (Jones) Linton; her brothers, Lester Jones and Ulysie Jones. She leaves to cherish six loving children, Virgie (Robert) Proctor, Michele (Wiley) Currence, Terry (Lydia) Lee, Sharon (Gregory) Allison, Gary (Barbara) Lee and Pamela Lee; and one devoted sister, Rossie Henry. Affectionately known as "Big Mom" and "Mother Lee," she leaves 25 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandsons; as well as, a host of nieces, nephews family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at L.I.F.E. Ministries International Church (2651 Market Ave. North, Canton 44714) where services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Memory Gardens. The family invites you to visit www.reeedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories. Receiving guests at Terry Lee's House.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 3, 2019